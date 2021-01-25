T-Storms Likely Today

A potent storm system moving across the Plains will drag a cold front across the area later this afternoon. Due to a strong pressure gradient, wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average, reaching the low to mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this morning and continue into the afternoon hours. A few strong to severe storms will be possible north of Alexandria. For now, it looks like the highest severe threat will stay out of our area.

Conditions will clear later this evening as the cold front pushes to the east. The rest of the week will be generally dry with our next chance of rain returning this weekend.