System Wide Boil Advisory Issued for City of Alexandria

Alexandria, La., (October 18, 2022) — Required repairs to the City of Alexandria Elevated Water Storage System have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Supt. of Water Operations James Graham.

“All of our water test samples to date have been fine, but out of an abundance of caution we are issuing this boil advisory while we complete maintenance at the top of some of our elevated storage tanks,” Graham explained. “We expect to have the maintenance completed this week. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until otherwise noted.”

During a routine inspection by the Louisiana Department of Health, areas were identified needing repairs within the Elevated Water Storage System.

The advisory affects all properties served by the City of Alexandria Water System. (Please see attached detail map).

It is recommended that all water consumers in the city disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes water used for making ice, brushing teeth, or use for food preparation or rinsing of foods. The water should be boiled for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Once the water has been boiled, users may improve the taste of the water by shaking it in a closed container, by pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

The City of Alexandria will lift the boil advisory after water tests show there is no contamination. At that time businesses and residences in the affected areas should:

Run cold water faucets for one minute;

Run drinking water fountains for one minute;

Flush automatic icemakers (make three batches of ice and discard);

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle; and

Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes