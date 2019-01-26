Symphony Sunday
Rapides Symphony: “Rare But Well Done”
2:30PM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
Address:
626 4th Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
Phone: 3184429709
$10-$25
Website:
Join Rapides Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of rare and beautiful music at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in downtown Alexandria. Cenla’s own professional orchestra will perform music by Mendelssohn, Mozart, Poulenc, and Wagner. Ticket Pricing: – Adult – $25 – Senior (65+) – $15 – Student – $10 – Family (2 adults and up to 4 children/students) – $50