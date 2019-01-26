Saturday, January 26, 2019
Latest:
Community News 

Symphony Sunday

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

Rapides Symphony: “Rare But Well Done”

2:30PM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
Address:

626 4th Street
AlexandriaLA 71301
Phone: 3184429709
$10-$25
Website:
Rapides Symphony Orchestra

Join Rapides Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of rare and beautiful music at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in downtown Alexandria. Cenla’s own professional orchestra will perform music by Mendelssohn, Mozart, Poulenc, and Wagner. Ticket Pricing: – Adult – $25 – Senior (65+) – $15 – Student – $10 – Family (2 adults and up to 4 children/students) – $50

You May Also Like

Alexandria Mayor Speaks About City Crime

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Mayor Speaks About City Crime

Nationally-Recognized Business, Zingerman’s, Comes to CenLA

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Nationally-Recognized Business, Zingerman’s, Comes to CenLA

Rapides Parish Schools Receive Positive Grades

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides Parish Schools Receive Positive Grades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *