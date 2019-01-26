Symphony Sunday

Rapides Symphony: “Rare But Well Done”

St. Francis Xavier Cathedral

Address: 626 4th Street Alexandria , LA 71301

Phone: 3184429709

$10-$25

Join Rapides Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of rare and beautiful music at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in downtown Alexandria. Cenla’s own professional orchestra will perform music by Mendelssohn, Mozart, Poulenc, and Wagner. Ticket Pricing: – Adult – $25 – Senior (65+) – $15 – Student – $10 – Family (2 adults and up to 4 children/students) – $50