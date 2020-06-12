Swanson named third-team Academic All-American

NATCHITOCHES – Kyle Swanson ended the on-field portion of Northwestern State career tied for seventh in school history in career saves.

His off-the-field resume concluded Thursday with another entry – third-team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Swanson, a right-handed pitcher from Montgomery, Texas, became the fifth Demon baseball player to earn Academic All-American honors and is the first Demon baseball honoree since current Assistant Athletic Director for Development and Engagement Mike Jaworski in 2008.

“Kyle continues to be rewarded for his hard work over the last five years,” said head coach Bobby Barbier, himself a 2004 CoSIDA Academic All-American. “He has battled through injuries and had his career end in a COVID-shortened season and has not complained once. He has always had a great attitude and deserves all of his recognition.”

Swanson had his best season in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, saving four games and posting a 1.04 ERA in seven appearances. A Montgomery, Texas product, Swanson was on pace to challenge the school’s single-season record of 10 saves, accomplished three times. Because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Academic All-American teams were chosen based on a combination of career on-field achievements and classroom performance.

A 4.0 student throughout his college career, which ended with him earning his master’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in health promotion, Swanson had the highest grade point average in the College of Arts and Sciences as an undergraduate and carried the college’s flag into commencement exercises.

Swanson, the 2020 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year, has been accepted into Sam Houston State’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, which welcomes its first class this fall.

His eight career saves placed him in a three-way tie for seventh in school history alongside Blake Jones and Brandon Emmanuel.

In addition to Barbier and Jaworski, Swanson joins Terry Joseph (1993, 1995) and Ryan Anholt (1999) as Demon baseball players to earn Academic All-American distinction. Overall, 16 Northwestern State student-athletes have been named Academic All-Americans, combining for 18 selections since 1986.