SWAC releases 2021 Spring Football Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced today the schedules for all 10 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2021 spring football season. The schedule includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week beginning in Week One.

Additionally, the league has designated a bye week for each team during the week of March 13 to ensure that fans and supporters have the opportunity to attend the Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (March 9-13).

Each SWAC team will play six conference football games to include four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Each member institution will also have the option to play one non-conference game. The season will officially kickoff the weekend of February 27 with five league games set to be played.

“We are excited about this opportunity,” said Grambling State head football coach Broderick Fobbs. “As you know this has been extremely tough for not only our players, but also our coaches and administration as well. We are looking forward to getting the opportunity to participate in our SWAC football season this spring, and we are looking forward to it being an exciting brand of football as we continue to walk through this continual situation to make sure that all parties involved stay safe, but also more importantly, to play together and do things the right way.” said Coach Fobbs.

The football season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1. The Grambling State Tigers will open the spring season on Saturday, February 27, 2021 against Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic, with the annual Bayou Classic taking place on April 17.

“The 2019 edition of the Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship was an instant thriller broadcast live on ESPNU,” said Tommy Henry, senior marketing manager at Cricket Wireless.

“We’re excited to be back in the game for the upcoming season. We are proud to team up with SWAC once again so that we can continue to grow our relationship with SWAC members, while introducing our brand to students, alumni and fans.”

The Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship will once again be played on the campus of the highest seeded team at the conclusion of regular season play. SWAC football teams are scheduled to begin preparation for the season with an eight-week training period beginning in January.

“The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Sports Administrators Committee, COVID-19 Advisory Committee, along with our fall sports scheduling groups have worked tirelessly over recent months to get to the point where we are able to announce a significant part of the rescheduling of our fall sports,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“Collectively as a conference, we look forward to continuing on the path to a safe return to competition that we know all of our student-athletes, team staff, institutional administrators and supporters would like to see in the coming months. This schedule allows the needed flexibility for any additional adjustments that will need to be made once the NCAA releases its revised spring calendar. Clearly our plans in regards to the safe return to competition within our league will ultimately be dictated by the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the respective regions of our member institutions.”

The SWAC will continue to work with local and state medical experts along with governmental officials to gather additional information, evaluate emerging data and advancements, while monitoring new developments regarding the pandemic. The Southwestern Athletic Conference will remain prepared to make any necessary adjustments identified to be in the best interest of the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.

Grambling’s and Southern’s schedules can be found below.

 

DATE  GAME
 WEEK ONE
 February 27  Alcorn State at Alabama A&M
 Southern at Alabama State
 Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State
 Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
 Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State (State Fair Classic)
 WEEK TWO
 March 6  Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
 Alabama State at Alcorn State
 Jackson State at Grambling State
 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
 Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M (Labor Day Classic)
 WEEK THREE
 March 13  Bye Week
 WEEK FOUR
 March 20  Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
 Jackson State at Alabama State
 Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
 Southern at Texas Southern
 WEEK FIVE
 March 27  Grambling State at Alabama A&M
 Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
 Alcorn State at Southern
 Prairie View A&M at Jackson State
 WEEK SIX
 April 3  Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi Valley State
 Grambling State at Texas Southern
 WEEK SEVEN
 April 10  Alabama A&M at Jackson State
 Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
 Texas Southern at Alcorn State
 Southern at Prairie View A&M
 WEEK EIGHT
 April 17  Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Magic City Classic)
 Jackson State at Alcorn State
 Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern
 Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
 Grambling State vs. Southern (Bayou Classic)
 WEEK NINE
 April 24  Open Date
 
 May 1  Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship

 

DATE  OPPONENT
 Feb. 27  PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
 Mar. 6  JACKSON STATE
 Mar. 13  Bye Week
 Mar. 20  ARKANSAS-PINE BUFF
 Mar. 27  at Alabama A&M
 Apr. 3  at Texas Southern
 Apr. 10  Open Date
 Apr. 17  vs. Southern
 Apr. 24  Open Date

