SVU Detectives make arrest in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation

On October 6th, 2022, a report was made with Detectives of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in reference to the possible crime against a juvenile. SVU Detectives began their investigation and with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center, multiple suspects were established for various crimes involving juvenile victims.

From their investigation, SVU Detectives were able to identify Michael Travis Charrier, Sr. and Jessica Nicole Charrier as suspects. Detectives were able to establish probable cause and arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects for 1 Count each of Cruelty to Juveniles.

On December 5th, 2022, Michael Travis Charrier, Sr. and Jessica Nicole Charrier were taken into custody by SVU Detectives and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on their charges. They were both later released after posting a $25,000.00 bond each.

As their investigation continued, SVU Detectives were able to identify Michael Carl Harper as a suspect on other alleged offenses. Probable cause was established and arrest warrants were obtained for Harper for 4 Counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

On January 12th, 2023, Michael Carl Harper was taken into custody by SVU Detectives and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants as well as a warrant for Theft. Harper remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $201,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., 39

Boyce, LA

Charge: Cruelty to Juveniles

Arrestee: Jessica Nicole Charrier, 38

Boyce, LA

Charge: Cruelty to Juveniles

Arrestee: Michael Carl Harper, 52

Boyce, LA

Charges: 4 counts Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Theft