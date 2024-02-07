SVU Detectives make arrest in criminal sexual conduct investigation involving juveniles

n January 21, 2024, Deputies responded to a report criminal sexual misconduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Special Victims Unit Detectives responded to conduct their investigation.

From their investigation, SVU Detectives quickly identified Jay Allen Hill, 32, of Boyce, as the suspect. Through their investigation, which included interviews of the victim (s) through the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, sufficient probable cause was established for the original complaint, as well as additional allegations and complaints as SVU Detectives identified an additional victim.

Two separate warrants were obtained for Hill’s arrest in reference to the combined charges of one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, eight counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of 2nd degree sexual battery, and three counts of 1st degree rape.

On February 2, 2024, Hill was located and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Hill remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $1,001,500.00 bond.

SVU Detectives say their investigation remains ongoing and if anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective Susan Mosley at 318-473-6727.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Arrestee: Jay Allen Hill, 32

Boyce, LA

Charges: one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

eight counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile

two counts of 2nd degree sexual battery

three counts of 1st degree rape