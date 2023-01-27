SVU Detectives make arrest in criminal sexual conduct case

On January 8th, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to a report of possible criminal sexual conduct and aggravated battery. Deputies took the initial report and a suspect was identified as Dennis Wayne Baker of Boyce, LA.

The case was turned over to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit for further investigation. From that investigation, probable cause was established and a warrant was obtained for Baker’s arrest for one count Aggravated Battery, one count Aggravated Assault, two counts Stalking, and three counts Sexual Battery.

On January 12th, 2023, with the assistance of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baker was located in Natchitoches Parish and arrested on the outstanding warrants and a hold was placed on him for Rapides Detectives.

On January 18th, 2023, Baker was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the outstanding warrants and bond was set at $215,000. Baker remains in jail at the time of this release.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and further charges are possible. If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact Detective Cali Philpot with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at (318)473-6700.

Arrestee: Dennis Wayne Baker, 55

Boyce, LA

Charges: Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Assault

2 counts Stalking

3 counts Sexual Battery