Suspicious Vehicle Call Results in Two Arrested for Burglaries and Thefts

Press Release – On February 22nd , 2018, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Service Rd. East in Tioga. Upon arrival, contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Joshua James Arnold and Angela Marie Darden. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered items in plain view in the truck bed believed to be stolen. A search of the vehicle was conducted and suspected Methamphetamine was located. Both subjects were taken into custody and placed under arrest for the narcotics violation. Due to the possibility of stolen items being located, a Patrol Supervisor and Sheriff’s Detectives responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives determined the items in the vehicle were stolen from a residence and when detectives contacted the victim, the victim was not aware that their property had been stolen. As detectives continued their investigation sorting through the stolen property, other items were located and believed to have been taken in a burglary and a battery taken from a bull dozer. Detectives then arrested both suspects for the Burglary and Possession of CDS II. Both were transported to the Rapides Detention Center and booked on their charges.

As Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station continued their investigation, they were contacted by a local contractor who reported a battery was stolen from a bull dozer on Cactus Drive in Kolin. A patrol unit was dispatched to the location and a report was made for criminal damage and theft. Detectives also responded to the scene and advised the complainant that two suspects were in custody that may be connected to this crime.

Detectives made contact with the owner of a vacant residence on Azalea Lane to advise they had located items possibly taken from the residence. The owner arrived and stated several items were missing including tools and home décor items. Deputies took a report of the burglary at this location as well.

On February 23, 2018, Detectives obtained additional warrants for Joshua James Arnold and Angela Marie Darden and both were arrested at Rapides Detention Center for Simple Burglary ,Theft , and Criminal Damage $5000.00 to $50,000.00.

Both Arnold and Darden remain in jail and no bond has been set.

“This is a great example of the public seeing something suspicious and calling it in to us” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “I would also like to commend our patrol deputies and our detectives for some good solid police work. It is always rewarding to solve a crime before it can even be reported.”

Arrestee: Joshua James Arnold, 34, Dry Prong, LA

Charges: 2 counts simple burglary

Possession CDS II

Theft

Criminal Damage $5000-$50,000

Arrestee: Angela Marie Darden, 42, Alexandria, LA

Charges: 2 counts simple burglary

Possession CDS II

Theft

Criminal Damage $5000-$50,000