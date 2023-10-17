Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Suspects Wanted in Connection with Homicide at 2500 Culpepper

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the whereabouts of two suspects concerning the homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 8, 2023, in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road.

Troyvonta Green, a 26-year-old black male from Alexandria, LA has an active arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Mayon Jones Jr., a 23-year-old black male from Alexandria, LA has an active arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

These two individuals may be in the Concordia Parish area.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please get in touch with the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

