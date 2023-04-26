Suspects Have Been Identified Thanks to Publics Assistance
GPSO put out a press release asking for the Public’s help: 4/21/23
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the people that are in the photos.
They are wanted for felony theft that occurred near Pollock.
Two days later they got it.
4/23/23 “This case is a perfect example of the community working with law enforcement. With your help, we were able to identify those that were responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen items and damage to property. Thank you for having the trust in us and the willingness to make our community safer,” stated Sheriff Steven McCain.
Warrants have been issued for the following:
1. Joseph William Leggett, Jr., for Criminal Conspiracy, Burglary, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Trespassing.
2. Shane Edwin Hadnot, for Criminal Conspiracy, Burglary, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespassing.
3. April Hadnot, for Criminal Conspiracy, Accessories After the Fact, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.