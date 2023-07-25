Suspects escape high speed pursuit in Boyce

Boyce Police Department is actively seeking assistance from the public, on the whereabouts and/or information on the incident that took place. On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 15:45 hours, Boyce Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit, involving a silver sedan. The pursuit reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour, struggling to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered a populated residential area, where innocent by standers were put in danger due to the reckless driving.

The vehicle then stopped in the area of Boyce Gardens, property of Rapides Parish Housing Authorities. After the vehicle stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. The passenger then exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot carrying a bag, avoiding apprehension. Both subjects refused to stop after giving loud verbal commands. It is believed that both have left the residential Boyce area.

After an investigation it was discovered, the driver was identified as David Glenn Jr. and passenger identified as Donald Baines Jr. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and executed for the contents in the car. It was discovered, traces of narcotics and a high quantity of ammunition. There are active felony warrants on both parties for the crimes committed.

Donald Baines Jr. (B/M) (5’6″) (160 pounds)

David Glenn Jr. (B/M) (5’9″) (160 pounds)