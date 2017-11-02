Suspects Charged with Hitting Man with Car, and Drugs

Press Release – On October 28, around 8:30 pm, APD officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the 3100 block of Lee Street. While en route, officers were told that someone had been run over by a car. Officers arrived and immediately began a foot pursuit of a fleeing suspect. The suspect was caught and detained for the duration of the investigation, and was identified as Sedrick Good, 22.

The investigating officers learned that the business owner had come to the business to check on it and found several people loitering on his lot. The owner had contacted police and they got into a verbal altercation. While waiting on police to arrive, the parties got into a beige car, and attempted to leave. The female driver, identified later as Serina Saunders, 18, could not back out and pulled the car forward a short distance, striking the owner and another male, but not running over them. After this, Good got out of the car and began punching the owner, who tried to defend himself. The other male attempted to aid the owner but was knocked to the ground, at which point Sauders and another female, later identified as Arielle Washington, 18, got out of the car and began kicking him.

Officers arrived on scene, at which time Good fled on foot, while Sauders and Washington left the scene in the car. The vehicle was located on 6th Street, and the two female suspects were apprehended. During the search of the suspects following their arrests, Good was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber handgun. A records check found that the gun had been reported stolen through the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Good reported to the arresting officers that he had bought the gun on the streets.

Good was charged with Criminal Trespass, Second Degree Battery, Simple Battery, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Saunders was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery, and an unrelated warrant. Washington was, at first, charged with Criminal Trespass and Simple Battery, however, upon booking she was found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine. She was also charged with Possession of CDS II, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution. All three subjects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.