Suspects arrested in self checkout theft investigation

On February 10th , 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to a business located in the 12000 block of LA Highway 28 East, Deville, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the manager who stated store merchandise had allegedly been stolen through the self-checkout computer system. Deputies took the initial report and contact was made with the suspect, identified as Heather Leone Chretien, 34 of Pineville. Chretien was given a criminal citation for misdemeanor theft and released. Sheriff’s Detectives from the Kolin Substation were made aware of the theft and the case was assigned for follow up investigation.

Detectives began their investigation, analyzing video footage of Chretien’s visits to the business. According to their investigation and with the assistance of the store manager, Detectives were able to determine over the last two months, Chretien had utilized the computer self-checkout system multiple times, stealing over $2500 in merchandise. During the investigation, Detectives also identified a second suspect, identified as Brian Keith Baldwin, 46 of Deville, as an accomplice.

Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and warrants were obtained Chretien’s and Baldwin’s arrest.

On February 25th , 2023, Chretien and Baldwin were taken into custody without incident by Patrol Deputies and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Chretien remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $31,000 bond. Baldwin was released on February 27th on a $3,500 bond.

Arrestee: Heather Leone Chretien,

Deville, LA

Charges: 21 counts Computer Fraud

1 counts Theft > $1,000 < $5,000

6 counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

2 counts Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: Brian Keith Baldwin

Deville, LA

Charges: 2 counts Criminal Conspiracy

2 counts Theft < $1,000

5 counts Contempt of Court