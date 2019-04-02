Suspected Impairment, Speed and lack of Seat Belt factors in Montgomery woman’s death

Last night, a single vehicle crash killed a woman from Montgomery, LA. She is suspected of being impaired and was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:05 p.m., which occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, north of LA Hwy 1240. The crash involved a 2001 Honda Accord, driven by Earlene Fredieu (W/F 65 yoa). The Honda was southbound on U.S. Hwy 71, at a high rate of speed, when Fredieu lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with several trees and began overturning.

Fredieu was ejected during the crash and was seriously injured. She was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists must be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 10 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 12 fatalities.