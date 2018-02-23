Suspect Waves Drugs for Sale in Front of Officers

Press Release – On February 22, around 7:00 pm, APD officers were conducting an investigation at a residence in the 2300 block of Hynson Street. There were several officers present, some standing outside the residence in uniform. Two officers noticed a Cadillac pulling down the street and saw it slow down and begin to turn around in the middle of the street. While they were watching, they saw the driver hold up a plastic bag in his hand.

The officers were surprised, as this appeared to be an indication that the driver was advertising drugs for sale, and they were in uniform and easily visible. The officers approached the vehicle while the driver patiently waited, and as officers neared the car, the driver became noticeably surprised. The driver made a half-hearted attempt to conceal the plastic bag, however he soon turned it over to the officers. The package contained hydrocodone pills, which the suspect was selling.

The driver was identified as Ageron Calhoun, and was charged with Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute, as well as No Driver’s License in Possession. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center; during the booking process, Calhoun expressed regret at not identifying the officers more quickly.