Suspect WANTED in June 10 Homicide

Alexandria 6/19/18 – APD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a subject who is wanted in connection with a June 10 homicide on Henry Street, near Willow Glen Road. KORRI DEVON THORNTON has an active arrest warrant in connection with this case. THORNTON has multiple tattoos, including a cross with praying hands on the left bicep, flames on the right forearm, and an unknown design on the upper chest. THORNTON is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see THORNTON or have information on his whereabouts, please call APD Detectives at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

INITIAL RELEASE:

On June 10, around 9:15 pm, APD was called to the intersection of Henry Drive and Willow Glen Road in reference to gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old male subject lying on the ground, apparently shot. Medical personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. A crime scene perimeter was set up and Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called. The investigation continues and no further details are available at this time.