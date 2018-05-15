Suspect WANTED for Natchitoches Shootings

Natchitoches PD – During the early morning hours of Sunday, May 13, 2018, the Natchitoches Police Department responded a call in which two people, Iesha Beasly-Caldwell and Earl Monroe, had been shot while inside of Mrs. Caldwell’s residence located at 306 Airport Rd. Mrs. Caldwell sustained a single shot to her right arm and Mr. Monroe had been shot twice, once in the right side abdomen and once on the right side of his face. Both Caldwell and Monroe are reported to be in stable condition.

As a result of the shootings the Criminal Investigations Division of the Natchitoches Police Department was contacted and began an investigation. Based on information obtained from the scene detectives secured arrest warrants for Dametry Cardale Caldwell, 25 years of age, Black, Male on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and for Violation of Protective Orders . Mr. Caldwell is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information in reference to the whereabouts of Dametry Caldwell you’re urged to please contact the Natchitoches Police Department directly at (318) 352-8101 or you may contact Detective Jeff Townson of the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (318) 357-3852. All calls shall be kept confidential.