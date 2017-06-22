Suspect Throws Brick at Moving Car

Press Release – On June 15, around 3:00 pm, APD officers responded to the 2800 block of Masonic Drive to a report of a brick being thrown at a moving car. Officers arrived on scene and were told that the driver had been traveling east on Masonic Drive when the suspect stepped into the road and threw a brick at his car. The driver swerved, attempting to avoid being hit, but the brick struck the roof of the car. Officers were able to locate the suspect nearby, on North City Park. The suspect was identified as Jabari Woods, 33, of Alexandria, and was charged with Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.