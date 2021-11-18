Suspect Sought in Homicide Case

Alexandria, LA (Nov. 17, 2021) – The Alexandria Police Department is actively searching for Germon, Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., APD responded to a report of gunshots being fired and a person being shot at The Sanctuary at Alexandria Apartments, formerly known as Chateau Deville Apartments, located at 4015 Lakeside Drive.

Serena Williams, an 18-year old female from Alexandria, was shot numerous times in her chest area. She was taken to a local hospital where she passed away a short time later. Further investigation by APD detectives determined the suspect came to the apartment complex and shot the victim, who was inside an apartment with other persons, then left the area before officers arrived.

APD detectives report that upon leaving The Sanctuary at Alexandria Apartments complex, the suspect drove to the 500 Block of River Bend Drive and fired a rifle at the brother of the victim from the Lakeside Drive shooting. No one was injured in this shooting.

Jefferson then left Alexandria and Louisiana State Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on him. Jefferson fled from the State Police trooper and a high-speed pursuit began. Jefferson finally stopped at a location near the intersection of Denux Road and Legion Road in Avoyelles Parish where he abandoned his car, along with an 18-month old child inside it, and fled on foot. State Police and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office began an immediate manhunt of the area. After several hours the search was called off.

APD detectives have obtained warrants on Jefferson for 2nd Degree Murder, 3 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Domestic Abuse Battery. Additional charges are expected. At this time, the whereabouts of the suspect Jefferson are unknown.