Suspect in doctor shooting sentenced to 40 years

One of the suspects involved in the shooting of a doctor, who survived his injuries, in the Tennyson Oaks neighborhood in April of 2018 has received a 40 year sentence.

21 year old Roy Hayes Jr. changed his plea to guilty earlier today as jury selection was about to begin at the Rapides Parish Courthouse for his trial.

He originally faced 95 years in prison for his charges of aggravated second degree battery, attempted armed robbery and aggravated burglary.

In April of 2018, the suspects entered the doctors home and attempted to tie him up. A struggle then began and led to the doctor being shot in the hand.

Hayes pleaded guilty this morning to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated second degree battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

The other suspect in the case, 22 year old Johnny Smith Jr., is set for trial on July 22nd.

