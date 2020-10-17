Suspect in custody after pointing shotgun at deputies

On October 10th, 2020 at approximately 6:24 pm, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call in reference to what was first reported as a disturbance in the 300 block of Cleveland Road, Boyce, LA. While on the way to the call, deputies were updated and advised the suspect, later identified as Zachery Lee Chappell, 31, had allegedly made threats to harm himself and was armed with a shotgun.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainants and immediately got them to safety. According to the complainants, Chappell had returned to a camper type trailer he was living in before deputies arrived. As deputies were attempting to make contact with Chappell, they were met with gunfire from inside the camper. As deputies continued to attempt to establish contact with Chappell, Chappell exited the camper, pointing the shotgun at deputies. Deputies, being in fear of being shot, shot Chappell, hitting him twice in the torso. With the assistance of RPSO SWAT team members, Chappell was taken into custody without further incident and given medical aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived. Chappell was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital.

On October 14th, Chappell was released from the hospital and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for disturbing the peace, two counts unauthorized entry, twelve counts illegal use of a weapon and six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Chappell remains in jail at this time in lieu of a $52,500.00 bond.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Both deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave as is customary in an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS).

“This is another one of those deadly and unfortunate incidents which, thankfully, turned out without anyone losing their life” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I want to commend our deputies for the restraint they exercised in dealing with this suspect and pray for healing for all those involved.”

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the Boyce Police Department and the Alexandria Police Department for their assistance in this incident.