Suspect in 2018 Tennyson Oaks attack sentenced

19 year old Autoria Lachney has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in the 2018 attack of a doctor in the Tennyson Oaks neighborhood.

She received her sentence for one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

The doctor was shot in the hand in April of 2018 after two men entered his home and attempted to tie him up.

A struggle ensued at that time, which is when the doctor was shot in the hand and the two men fled the scene on foot.

The day before the attack, Lachney was invited to the home by a boy who was being mentored by the doctor and living with him at the time.

The doctor was out of town that day and while in the home, Lachney opened a window in a downstairs restroom so that the other suspects would be able to enter the home discretely the next day.

One of the other two suspects, Roy Hayes Jr., has already been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The third suspect, Johnny Smith Jr., is set to head to trial on July 22nd.