Suspect dead, deputy shot after stand-off in Vidalia

Yesterday afternoon a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was shot during a stand-off with an armed robbery suspect, which resulted in the suspects death.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and the Vidalia Police Department responded to an apartment complex in Vidalia to locate 21 year old Kaleb Melton, a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred earlier that day.

When authorities made contact with Melton gunfire was exchanged, which resulted in Melton being shot along with a deputy.

Melton was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy received moderate injuries and remains in stable condition at this time.

There is no further information at this time and the investigation into the incident is on-going.