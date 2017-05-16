Suspect Chased and Crashes Stolen Vehicle

Alexandria Police arrest a teen they say became airborne in a stolen S-U-V as he fled officers and then jumped from the rolling vehicle and ran on foot until he was reportedly surrounded.

News Release – On the morning of May 15, APD responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Shannon Road, where a white Toyota SUV was stolen. Later the same day, at around 7:00 pm, the owner of the vehicle saw it on Masonic Drive, near the Alexandria Mall. The owner communicated with officers, who followed and were able to catch up to the stolen car. When the suspect driving the stolen vehicle saw officers following, he accelerated rapidly and began driving recklessly.

Officers pursued on MacArthur Drive northbound, until reaching the intersection of North MacArthur Drive and North Bolton Avenue. At that point, the driver crashed into the ditch, and the vehicle briefly became airborne. The driver exited the still-rolling vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was surrounded and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Dhontori Owens, 17, of Alexandria. Owens was transported to an area hospital for injuries received in the crash before being arrested. Owens was charged with Possession of Stolen Goods Over $500 and Aggravated Flight from an Officer; this is his 4th booking this year.