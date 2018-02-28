Suspect Charged with Multiple Burglaries

Press Release – On the morning of February 11, APD responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 5600 block of West Circle Drive. A vehicle was entered at that address and several items were stolen from within. Officers obtained evidence from that burglary that eventually helped identify the suspect as Cornelius Batiste, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on February 15.

During the morning of February 14, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported at a residence in the 5600 block of Granny Dot. The suspect burglarized one vehicle then opened up the garage before burglarizing another vehicle located within and removing items from the garage. Evidence from those burglaries also identified the suspect as Cornelius Batiste. Detectives also found evidence that Batiste had gone to other houses nearby and committed or attempted other burglaries. On February 22, warrants were also issued for his arrest for these offenses.

Batiste was then located with the assistance of the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office. He was taken into custody and was charged with 4 counts of Simple Burglary, 1 count of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, and 4 counts of Attempted Simple Burglary. He was also charged with an unrelated warrant for Contempt of Court, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This is Batiste’s 10th booking in a twelve month period, including prior arrests for battery, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple burglary charges.