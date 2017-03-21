Suspect Attempts to Pass Counterfeit Money, Arrested

On March 18, at around 8:30 pm, APD officers responded to a business in the 3200 block of MacArthur Drive, to a report of someone attempting to pass counterfeit money. Officers arrived as the suspect left his item at the counter and hurried out of the store to a waiting car. Officers stopped the suspect and detained him.

During the investigation, officers found that the suspect had successfully passed counterfeit bills at this same business on March 15 and 16, and on this occasion, an employee recognized him and called the police. Officers conducting the investigation found counterfeit money on the suspect’s person, as well as in his car, and also found marijuana in the car. The suspect was identified as Dontra Roy, 19, of Alexandria, and was charged with three counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse (Counterfeit Money), and one count of Possession of Marijuana. Roy was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

A second person was in the vehicle and was charged with marijuana found in his possession. This subject is a 16-year-old, male juvenile, and was released on scene to the custody of a parent.