Suspect Arrested in Lacassine Shooting

Alexandria, LA (Oct. 11, 2021) – Alexandria police have arrested a woman and a 17-year-old juvenile male in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Lacassine Drive claiming the life of Lakelia Purvis, 40, of Alexandria.

Jessica Marie Phillips, 35, of Missouri City, Texas, and a 17-year old male juvenile also of Missouri City, Texas, were both charged and booked on second degree murder.

The case remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.