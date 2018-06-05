Suspect Arrested for Wardville Area Burglaries

Press Release – On May 17th, 2018, deputies responded to Emma St. in the Wardville area in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy located two subjects at a residence and when he attempted to make contact, both suspects fled on foot. The deputy, assisted by Pineville Police Department, was unable to locate the suspect at that time.

Later that same shift, the same deputy responded to an address on Williams St. in Wardville in reference to trespassing. The complainant had video footage of the subject, later identified as Dustin Anthony Duck, on his property and appeared to be hiding from someone. The video footage later showed Duck digging through garbage on the property before leaving the property on a bicycle. The deputy identified Duck as one of the subjects he had chased earlier in the shift.

Deputies also responded to Hickory St. in reference to a burglary. The caller stated that again, Dustin Anthony Duck had burglarized his residence and had fled from the property. Sheriff’s Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station began their investigation and through their investigation, evidence from the scenes and video footage, they were able to establish sufficient probable cause and secure warrants for the arrest of Dustin Anthony Duck.

On May 22nd, 2018, Detectives, with the assistance of Sheriff’s Metro Division deputies, located Duck on Hickory St., where he was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for three counts of Criminal Trespassing, Aggravated Criminal Damage, two counts Burglary, Resisting an officer and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling. Duck was also charged with Probation Violation and remains incarcerated at the time of this release.

RPSO would like to thank the Pineville Police Department for their assistance in this case.

Dustin Anthony Duck, 31 of Pineville is charged with three counts Criminal Trespassing, Aggravated Criminal Damage, two counts Burglary, Resisting an officer, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, and Probation Violation.