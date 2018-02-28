Local Headlines Top Stories 

Suspect Arrested for Possession of Stolen Items after Burglary

KLAX TV, ABC 31

On February 21st, 2018, deputies responded to a report of a burglary that occurred at the 600 Block of Eagle Drive in Pineville.

The complainant reported his shop had been burglarized and multiple firearms and specialty triathlon bicycles had been stolen.  Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station responded to the scene to conduct their investigation.

During their investigation, Detectives were able to identify Eric Sean Davis, 42 of Pineville as a suspect.  Detectives were able to recover several items taken in the burglary and an arrest warrant was obtained on Davis for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. On February 22nd, Eric Sean Davis, was arrested and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was  booked on the warrant.

Detectives say additional  charges are possible as their investigation continues.

 

 

 

 

