Suspect Arrested For February Homicide

Alexandria, LA (Dec. 2, 2021) – Alexandria Police detectives have arrested Dmarcus Dynell Lamb, 31, of Lake Charles, in connection with a homicide that occurred in February of this year.

Lamb is charged with one count of second degree murder for the murder of Jarvis Robinson, 44, of Alexandria. On February 26, Robinson was riding in the front seat of a vehicle with another male, who was driving, when they decided to pick up the suspect and let him ride in the back seat. Not long after, the suspect shot Robinson and fled the scene.

Lamb is currently incarcerated in Catahoula Parish on charges from Calcasieu Parish. APD detectives traveled to Catahoula Parish and made the arrest for the homicide.

“I want to commend our detectives for their diligence investigating this case and making the arrest. And I want to thank the law enforcement agencies in Catahoula and Calcasieu Parish for their assistance,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “This arrest underscores our commitment to do whatever it takes to arrest those who break the law in Alexandria. We will work with partner agencies and do everything we can to track down lawbreakers. APD officers are relentless when it comes to our pursuit of criminals.”

While an arrest has been made, detectives advise that if anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.