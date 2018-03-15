Local Headlines Top Stories 

Suspect Arrested for Check Forgery

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Alexandria PD responded to a complaint at a local bank on Jackson Street Extension; a man was attempting to cash a check for several hundred dollars without the approval of the account holder. The victim was contacted by bank personnel and informed them that the suspect was a family member of hers, but she had not written him a check. She then discovered that she was missing a checkbook, and said that the suspect had been at her house the previous day.

Officers identified as Akeem Cannon, who reportedly told officers that someone else had stolen the victim’s checkbook, and wrote him the check, and he was trying to cash the check to give the money back to the victim. He was unable to tell officers who had stolen the checkbook.

Cannon was arrested and charged with Monetary Instrument Abuse and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

