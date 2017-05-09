Suspect Arrested After Tip From the Public

Update – On May 8, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM Officers with The Natchitoches Police Department identified a third passenger of the vehicle. Quandarious Williams, 18, was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated flight from an officer. Williams was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Press Release – On 5/7/2017, NPD officers received a tip about a stolen vehicle being in the area of Brahma Drive.

At approximately 2:40 PM, NPD Patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle in question. The driver refused to stop, and led officers in a vehicle pursuit that ended in the 400 block of Julia Street.

The suspect fled on foot and a police K-9 was called in to track him. Arlannia Bobb, 26, was placed under arrest. He was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated flight from an officer.

On 5/8/17, at approximately 3:20 PM, NPD officers with the Criminal Investigations Division received information that the driver of the vehicle, Brandon Kelly, 29, was present at a residence in the 700 block of Brahma Drive. Acting quickly on this tip, Kelly was apprehended from within a closet at the apartment. He was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated flight from an officer. Also, Kelly was charged with simple burglary and theft of motor vehicle in reference to an unrelated complaint from 2/8/17.

Bob and Kelly both remain in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

NPD appreciates the assistance from the public in apprehending this wanted individual. We will work hard to continue keeping your community safe.