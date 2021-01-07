Suspect arrested after pursuit through Boyce and Alexandria

On January 7th , 2021 at approximately 7:15 am, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Boyce Police Department in locating a suspect vehicle involved in an aggravated assault call.

According to initial reports, the Boyce Police Department responded to an aggravated assault with a firearm complaint where the suspect had already fled the area. A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) of the suspect vehicle, a black Mercury Grand Marquis, was put out through RPSO along with a warning that the suspect may be armed. An RPSO detective spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it to McKeithan Drive near Twin Bridges Road until marked RPSO units arrived in the area. A traffic stop was initiated for switched license plates and when deputies activated their emergency lights, the suspect, later identified as Brandon Pierre Harbor, refused to stop and attempted to flee deputies.

Deputies continued to pursue the suspect vehicle down Twin Bridges Road into Alexandria, through West Pointe Subdivision where he struck mailboxes and swerved at deputies in an attempt to evade capture. The pursuit continued down Horseshoe Drive into Martin Park Subdivision where the suspect exited the vehicle, ran into the 5500 block of Mansour Avenue and entered an apartment by breaking a window out. The School Resource Officer at Martin Park Elementary, hearing where the pursuit was on the radio, advised the school administration and the school was placed on “soft lockdown” until the situation was resolved.

Deputies, along with officers of the Alexandria Police Department, surrounded the residence when the suspect was seen running from the residence. Deputies gave chase and, after a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Harbor was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on numerous charges. Harbor remains in jail at the time of this release. Detectives say more charges are possible as this investigation is ongoing.

“We are so thankful no one was injured during this pursuit, especially the public as pursuits are some of the most dangerous situations law enforcement has to deal with” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would also like to thank the Alexandria Police Department for their assistance in this capture and commend the Deputy SRO and the administration at Martin Park Elementary for their quick action in protecting their school.”