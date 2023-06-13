Suspect Accused of Multiple Counts of Sexual Battery and Rape Involving Juveniles in Grant, Union Parishes

A man is behind bars accused of multiple counts of sexual battery and rape involving juveniles in Grant and Union Parishes. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more on the crimes that may involve additional victims.

An individual has been arrested and charged with sexual battery and rape of juveniles in Grant and Union Parishes and law enforcement is concerned that there may be more victims out there.

60-year-old Daryl Ray Stagg of Pollock was arrested last week and charged with 3 counts of oral sexual battery, 3 counts of first degree rape, 3 counts of aggravated crimes against nature and 3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles in Grant Parish with a bond of 500 thousand dollars. In Union Parish he is charged with one count oral sexual battery, one count first degree rape, one count aggravated crimes against nature and one count indecent behavior with juveniles with a bond of 950 thousand dollars.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain:

“The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office called us about two and half three weeks ago about a complaint that they had received involving young children that had been raped. We partnered with them in the case and discovered that the crimes actually occurred in Grant Parish and not in Rapides Parish and through the investigation we learned that crimes had occurred in Union Parish Louisiana.”

McCain says they are also investigating activities that may have occurred in Kenosha County Wisconsin. Authorities suspect that there are more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

“I’m afraid that there’s going to be more people that have been hurt by Daryl Stagg in the past and I want them to know that they are safe that he’s in jail and I’m asking for their help for them to come forward. Call the phone number that we’ve posted on the screen or they can submit a tip through our website and give us the information for us to go to work with.”

The phone number for the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is 318-627-2010 and to leave an online tip the website is www.GrantSO.org/tipsubmit.