Susek Turkey Trot 5k – proceeds go toward feeding our community

Run for the community. The Susek Turkey Trot 5k is all about being thankful for what we have and blessing others. Registration proceeds will go toward purchasing 500+ turkeys for the community. When you sign up to run, you are signing up to bless a family in the community!

See full details and register to run at https://jcpineville.com/turkey

RUN DETAILS

– Registration is $35. Sign up here.

– Run starts and ends at Pineville Jr. High. The run goes straight down Susek and back. There will be water and cheer teams along the route as well as police escort.

– Registration/Checkin is from 7AM – 8:15AM, and the run starts at 8:30AM. Same-day registration welcome, however t-shirt is not guaranteed.

– After the race 1st, 2nd & 3rd place medal will be awarded.

– Help bless a family in the community. Everyone knows someone that needs a blessing. Before you leave, grab a turkey from the refrigerator truck on-site and bless someone with it. This is not required but it’s highly encouraged. This is something great to do with your family to help share the love and make a positive impact in Central Louisiana.