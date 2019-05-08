Surprise Fishing Scholarship awarded

NATCHITOCHES – Wes Rollo thought he was going to the president’s home at Northwestern State University to attend a program for incoming freshmen leaders. It turned out, he and his parents, Sonya and Jeff Rollo of Natchitoches, were surprised to find members of the Dylan Kyle Poche family and the NSU Foundation prepared to award him a two-year scholarship for participation on the NSU Fishing Team. Click the link to find out more…

http://news.nsula.edu/home/rollo-surprised-with-poche-fishing-scholarship/?fbclid=IwAR3tVas04hIV6ix0aVXMdfe4jQtnV7WGNTtiIs2WPst3YcnIdJ3YLFra6dk