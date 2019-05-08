Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Latest:
Leah Jackson
Campus News 

Surprise Fishing Scholarship awarded

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

NATCHITOCHES – Wes Rollo thought he was going to the president’s home at Northwestern State University to attend a program for incoming freshmen leaders. It turned out, he and his parents, Sonya and Jeff Rollo of Natchitoches, were surprised to find members of the Dylan Kyle Poche family and the NSU Foundation prepared to award him a two-year scholarship for participation on the NSU Fishing Team. Click the link to find out more…

http://news.nsula.edu/home/rollo-surprised-with-poche-fishing-scholarship/?fbclid=IwAR3tVas04hIV6ix0aVXMdfe4jQtnV7WGNTtiIs2WPst3YcnIdJ3YLFra6dk

You May Also Like

LA Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program Underway

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LA Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program Underway

Dr. Sarah Anders Dies at 90

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Dr. Sarah Anders Dies at 90

LSUA Celebrates New Coffee Shop on Campus

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Celebrates New Coffee Shop on Campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV