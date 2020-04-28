Surgeries, Cardiology Procedures resume at Rapides Regional

ALEXANDRIA, La., April 27, 2020 – Beginning Monday, April 27, under guidance from state leaders and clinical experts, Rapides Regional Medical Center resumed surgical and cardiology procedures previously delayed by COVID-19 concerns.

“For the last eight weeks, we’ve put all of our efforts and energies into protecting our patients, employees and community,” said Jason E. Cobb, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center. “Now, we will put those same efforts and energies into providing vital healthcare procedures for our community. It is safe to receive medical care at Rapides Regional.”

Procedures will be classified according to urgency and acuity, allowing the facility to prioritize services. Elective procedures are not the same as “optional” procedures. Elective procedures cannot be delayed indefinitely.

Patients and visitors will see continued – or enhanced – screening, testing, masking and infection prevention protocols.

“We will have a new universal protection framework across all areas of care,” said Barbara Griffin, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer. “These precautions allow us to limit disease transmission and mitigate risks. These precautions go hand-in-hand with the steps we take every day for our patients.

“These processes make Rapides Regional the safest place to receive healthcare at this time.”

Physicians will communicate any new protocols or processes directly to their patients. Patients and visitors should know that these guidelines will be re-evaluated daily and adjusted as appropriate. Updates will be available through the hospital’s website, rapidesregional.com, and its social media channels.

“We are eager to fully meet the needs of our community,” Cobb said. “We value the confidence our patients have in us and it is our hope that we will reinforce that confidence in the days ahead.”