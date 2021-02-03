Supreme Court refuses former Louisiana College president’s appeal

During the past four years, former LC President Joe Aguillard has filed numerous lawsuits against his

former employer. On Jan. 11, the U.S. Supreme Court put a stop to his federal claims attack campaign.

With its refusal to hear the case, the High Court upheld all the federal judges’ decisions in Louisiana

College’s favor. Aguillard made claims of mistreatment and discrimination, including under the Civil

Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act. None of his claims made it to trial.

“These claims and suits were worthless when filed and have been shown to be nothing more than a

vengeful attempt to hurt LC,” said LC counsel Steve Oxenhandler of the Gold Weems law firm.

Aguillard was fired for cause on March 31, 2016, after a Faculty Committee and the College’s Executive

Committee found him guilty of multiple acts of misconduct detrimental to Louisiana College, including

attempting to undermine new President Rick Brewer. At that time, he was serving as President Emeritus

of LC, a position he assumed in Spring 2015, after being removed as president. During his tenure, the

College’s accreditation was put in jeopardy and serious financial pressures ensued from decisions and

lawsuits generated from his actions.

“Despite these challenges, we celebrate all the blessings LC has experienced during this ordeal,” said

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Eddie Wren. “The College continues to experience enrollment growth,

expansion of donor support, and the refurbishment of facilities campus-wide.”

Although the federal cases are over, there are cases that remain in the State of Louisiana court system. All

state court cases that have been settled have been decided in LC’s favor, and Aguillard has twice been

ordered to pay the College’s attorney and court cost.

“This sad chapter in the history of a storied institution is finally drawing to a close,” said Charles Weems,

LC’s counsel in the state court litigation, “and it’s none too soon.