Supreme Court Justice John L. Weimer takes Oath of Office

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John L. Weimer will take the oath of office as the

26th Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court during a 2:00 pm investiture

ceremony on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This ceremony will be held in the courtroom

of the Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr. Courthouse.

Chief Justice John L. Weimer became the 26th Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court January 1, 2021. He began his service on the Supreme Court in 2001 when he was elected to serve as an Associate Justice, District 6, comprised of the parishes of: Assumption, Iberia Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and a portion of the west bank of Jefferson, which includes Grand Isle. In 2002 and again in 2012, Justice Weimer was re-elected to a 10-year term without opposition.