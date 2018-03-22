Don’t forget the Back the Blue Concert this Saturday at @ spiritscenla !

Come see a great band and support your local law enforcement!

Join us for the 2nd Annual Back-the-Blue Benefit Concert. The proceeds will be donated to Louisiana C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) and the Fraternal Order of Police Cenla Lodge #31

Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. (C.O.P.S.) provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line-of-duty as determined by federal criteria.

Furthermore, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public on the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors.

Opening act featuring Elizabeth Wolf:

Born in the heart of Louisiana, singer/songwriter Elizabeth Wolf fuses a fifties sound with a bluegrass feel. Largely influenced by Southern Gospel and artists ranging from Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash to Janis Joplin and Sam Cooke, her songs embrace various genres for every listener.

Headline act featuring 92 Twenty:

From Albuquerque, Colorado, they formed in the fall of 2015. With a goal to play music more oriented toward party environments, the guys set out on their mission the be the ultimate ‘Party Band’ in Central Louisiana.

92 Twenty is dedicated to bringing the party to you, playing your favorite rock, country and top 40 hits from yesterday to today.