Support local elders by becoming “Santa to a Senior”

[Alexandria, La] The Be A Santa To A Senior Program in Alexandria is a way to give back and make some seniors feel supported and cherished by our community.

Home Instead, a care facility, has collaborated with other businesses to spread holiday cheer to older adults that may be alone this holiday season.

“This means a lot to someone. We can get out and do for ourselves they’re not; they’re still in a nursing home…We have seniors in our community that don’t have family; they don’t get to see anyone during Christmas, so they don’t get gifts or anything,” said the owner of Home Instead, Casandra Potito.

So far, Home Instead has delivered more than 2 million gifts to 750,000 across the country. Residents looking to “Be a Santa to a Senior” can visit the following locations.

Central Louisiana Locations

Alexandria – Home Instead Location – 4012 Parliament Dr, LA 71303

Alexandria – 1322 Texas Ave, LA 71301

Ball – The Book Nook – 6025 Monroe Hwy, LA 71405