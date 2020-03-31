Supplemental SNAP Benefits to be Issued to Many Louisiana Households on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Many Louisiana households who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in March will see an extra boost on their SNAP cards Tuesday (March 31, 2020), following a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorizing supplemental SNAP benefits to bring each household to its maximum allotment by size, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As dictated by federal law, households already receiving the maximum SNAP allotment for their household size will not receive supplemental benefits.

The supplemental benefits, authorized under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ EBT cards, delivering an estimated $43 million extra per month in federal food assistance to about 265,000 Louisiana households (63% of all SNAP households in the state).

Louisiana residents who recently applied for SNAP, but have not yet been certified eligible or received March benefits, will receive their March benefits and supplements in April after being certified eligible.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will issue supplemental benefits for April as well. Current recipients will receive their regular benefit allotment on their regular issuance date (April 1st – 14th), followed by their supplement on April 17th. New applicants will receive their April benefits and supplements on a rolling basis after being certified as eligible.

The maximum monthly SNAP allotments per household size are as follows: