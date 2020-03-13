Superintendent Jeff Powell​ sends out COVID19 reminder

Rapides Parish school board -Rapides Parish School District has communicated with our local Office of Public Health and other Parish entities and as of this writing find no presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our parish. That being said, we now have 14 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. While we continue to follow this evolving situation, we want to ensure all our students and employees are provided the safest environment to learn and work.

We are encouraging those who show flu-like symptoms to stay home. Although we will monitor attendance, consideration for this pandemic will be made involving all instructional decisions.