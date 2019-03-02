Saturday, March 2, 2019
SuperATV Investing $4.35M In Louisiana

SuperATV will invest $4.35 million to develop a manufacturing and distribution facility in Shreveport, LA. The family-owned company specializes in aftermarket parts for a variety of all-terrain vehicles. SuperATV will create 75 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $40,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in 42 new indirect jobs, for a total of 117 new jobs in Caddo Parish and the Northwest Region.

