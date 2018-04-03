St. Mary’s SuperHero Challenge 5K

Saturday April 14, 2018

Downtown Alexandria

St. Mary’s Residential Training School would like to invite you to participate in a day of fun and festivities at our Super Hero Challenge 5K and Fun Run!

Held annually to help raise awareness for children born with developmental disabilities, this year’s St. Mary’s Super Hero Challenge will take place on April 14th in Downtown Alexandria, LA.

After the race, hang around and join us as we celebrate all the local heroes who impact our community everyday with exciting activities that include:

*Competitive 5K Race

*1 Mile Fun Run

*Super Hero Themed Street Fair

*Local arts & crafts vendors

*Live music & entertainment