Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell Inspires Children to Love Reading

The Rapides Foundation and Share the Magic Foundation hosted a three-day Geaux Read Tour at nine schools across Central Louisiana.

This tour promotes the love of reading in children.

Founder and CEO of Share the Magic Foundation Malcolm Mitchell says he takes more pride in reading than he does in winning the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

He says, “Reading is the most empowering tool that a person can have.”

Reading has taken him to schools all over the country where he can interact with students at reading rallies.

“Just growing up in a low-income environment just taught me the importance of reading and I wanted to share that message with kids around the world.”

With his book, the Magician’s Hat, they learned that reading is magical.

“Seeing the smile on their faces and seeing them flip the pages just into interact with that just a moment makes it all worthwhile.”

Malcolm Mitchell says he wants students to enjoy reading books.

“It was very hard for me to become a reader, but if you persevere and overcome that challenge, reading can be used to accomplish your goals in life.”

The Rapides Foundation was excited to bring Malcolm Mitchell on the tour to promote his love for reading.

Joe Rosier, President of the Rapides Foundation Joe Rosier says, “The earlier we start with the children getting them interested in reading and loving reading, it’s just gonna be better for them, for their whole educational career, and we believe as a health foundation, that is a strong contributor to their health.”

Malcolm Mitchell wants to motivate young people to use reading as a tool to overcome any obstacle in their way.

“So, when you meet that obstacle, don’t be afraid, don’t run away, face it head on and allow it to have an impact on your life.”

Malcolm Mitchell created the Share the Magic Foundation to transform children’s lives through literacy.

He will be partnering with the Rapides Foundation on September 1st at the Randolph Riverfront Center at 3:30 pm.