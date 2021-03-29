Monday, March 29, 2021
Sunny Start to the Week

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Sunshine and blue skies will pave the way for your Monday. Temperatures will range from 70-75 degrees this afternoon after a rather chilly start. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the lower-50s. Cloud cover will be on the increase tomorrow afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the late afternoon hours. The rain will gradually taper off by Wednesday afternoon as the cold front passes to our east. A spring cooldown will drop overnight temperatures back into the 30s by the end of the week.

