SunGas Renewables announces nearly $2 billion facility to come to CENLA named Beaver Lake Renewable Energy

PINEVILLE, La – The City of Pineville is replacing what used to be International Paper with SunGas Renewables. The project has been in the making for almost 2 years and now the people of Central Louisiana have been introduced to the faces that made everything possible.

The large investment of nearly 2 billion dollars needs to be in the right place and SunGas Renewables President and CEO Robert Rigdon said CENLA was the perfect fit.

“it sort of was an alignment of factors that allowed us to realize this is a just not only a good site, this is this is an outstanding and excellent site.”

Hundreds of jobs will be introduced into Central Louisiana both temporarily and permanently. Adding work opportunity in the state helps keep people home says Governor John Bel Edwards

“If you have the workforce, the investment will come to take advantage of it,” said Edwards.” “The opportunity is there. Then, people do stay.”

The green methanol that SunGas will produce will spearhead the green energy industry and Maersk hopes to be an early trend setter, especially in the shipping tanker trade says Doug Morgante VP of Government Relations.

“We all need to do this,” said Morgante. “It’s something that we know is coming. It’s a heavy polluting industry. And if we have the demand, we’ll all start using methanol. There’s some carriers that are looking at different technologies. We’ve chosen green methanol, and we’re hoping others get onboard.”

SunGas will begin construction in 2024 and hopes to be operational in 2027.

