Sunday Severe Weather Threat

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Another round of severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather for most of Central Louisiana. Conditions will be favorable for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Low-level wind shear will also present a tornado threat during the late afternoon hours. We will monitor this threat closely over the next couple of days. Be sure that you have a severe weather plan in place on Sunday and stay posted for the latest updates!

